Mercedes Clears The Way For Maybach To Take On Bentley With New Models

When Daimler revived the Maybach brand, it launched it back onto the market with its own dedicated limousines. Those have since given way to spruced-up versions of existing Mercedes models, but according to Autocar, the uber-luxe marque could produce its own unique vehicles again in the future.

The long-term plan, outgoing Daimler chief Dieter Zetsche told Autocar, is to have Maybach “stand on its own two feet, like AMG.” The performance division, which stands as a separate pillar within the Mercedes brand alongside Maybach, offers the GT coupe, roadster, and new four-door, and will soon launch the One hypercar.