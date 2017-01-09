Mercedes Comes Up Short In August - Sales Down 10.7% For The Month

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported August sales of 25,373 units, compared to 28,404 vehicles sold during the same month last year. On a year-to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz retails totaled 213,242 units, down 2.9% from the previous year. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever August sales with 3,581 units and smart reported 229 units, bringing the MBUSA grand total to 29,183 vehicles for the month. “It became apparent during the previous months, that the highly volatile U.S. automotive market is affecting the sales figures of Mercedes-Benz. Nevertheless, we see an ongoing demand for our SUV lineup. The limited availability of several models impacted our monthly totals in August,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “Presently, our thoughts and concerns lie with our dealer partners, employees and their families in Texas, who are experiencing many challenges at the moment.” Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in August included the C-Class, GLC and GLE model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 5,304, followed by GLC sales of 4,498. The GLE rounded out the top three with 3,750 units sold. Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 1,993 units in August, with a total 21,121 sold year-to-date (up 49.5%). Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,105 vehicles in August, a decrease of 14.2% when compared to the same month last year (11,773). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 78,952 vehicles, a decrease of 4.5% over 2016 (82,636).



