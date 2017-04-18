Mercedes Concept A Sedan Shows An Attractive Future In Shanghai

A refreshed-for-2018 S-Class isn’t the only thing Mercedes-Benz took to the Auto Shangahi 2017. The manufacturer also debuted its Concept A Sedan, giving the motoring world a potential look into the future for entry-level shoppers seeking a path to Mercedes ownership.



“Our Concept A Sedan shows that the time of creases is over,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG in a press release. “With its perfect proportions and a sensual treatment of surfaces with reduced lines, it is the next milestone of ‘Sensual Purity’ and has the potential to introduce a new design era."



