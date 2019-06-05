Mercedes EQC Crossover To Undercut Audi's E-Tron By Well Over $9,000

Mercedes-Benz has finally announced the official starting price of

carscoops.com/2018/09/mercedes-enters-electric-era-new-eqc-crossover/">the EQC in Germany, which is €71,281 ($79,801), tax included.

 

Compared to the base Audi E-Tron, it costs €8,619 ($9,649) less, and its net price of under €60,000 ($67,172) makes it eligible for the environmental bonus locally.

The aforementioned sum is for the EQC 400 4Matic model, which gets standard MBUX infotainment system with dual 10.25-inch displays, voice control, navigation and others. It can be had with the €2,297 ($2,572) Driving Assistance Package that adds a range of safety features, AMG Line exterior for €1,607 ($1,799), AMG Line interior that costs an extra €1,083 ($1,212), and others.



malba2367

Looks nice...but the range will be on par with the Jaguar/Audi which is an issue.

atc98092

Meaningless for US pricing of course, but if they're undercutting Audi (and hopefully Jag) then we at least have a possible idea about North America.

