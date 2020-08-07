Mercedes FINALLY Comes Clean And Releases Q2 Sales Results - Down Only 17.2%

Mercedes-Benz USA today reported Q2 sales of 59,461 Mercedes-Benz models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded Q2 sales of 10,760, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 70,221 vehicles for the quarter, a decrease of 17.2% over the comparable period last year.

"Overall, we are encouraged by the continued demand and strong performance of our core models, especially the GLB, GLE and GLS models," said Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO of MBUSA. "Our dealer partners are doing an incredible job to propel our business forward and deliver for our customers, while navigating many challenges and uncertainties present in the marketplace. We look forward to taking what we've learned and building upon our success in the months to come."

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in Q2 included the GLE, GLC and E-Class/CLS model lines. The GLE led totals with 9,500 units followed by GLC with sales of 9,461. E-Class/CLS rounded out the top three with 6,857 units.

Q2 sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 7,408 units. Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 28,661 vehicles during the second quarter of 2020.



