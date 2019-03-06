Mercedes Flat Lines In May With A 0.4% Increase For The Month

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported May sales of 27,080 Mercedes-Benz models – an increase of 0. 4% over May 2018. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported May sales of 2,862 units and smart reported 106, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,048 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 121,200, adding 13,020 units for Vans and 422 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 134,642.

"Although supplies of some of our key new models continue to build, strong demand propelled us to a solid result for May," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO or MBUSA. "We expect to gain further momentum throughout the summer with greater availability of our new SUV and entry-level luxury models."

Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in May included the GLC, C-Class and GLE model lines. The GLC lead totals with 6,594 vehicles followed by C-Class sales of 4,330. The GLE rounded out the top three with 3,882.

May sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,080 units (+17.2%) with 15,560 vehicles sold year-to-date (+20.1%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 12,793 vehicles in May, an increase of 6.3% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 53,649 vehicles, an increase of 4.7% from the previous year.



