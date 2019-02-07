Mercedes Holds On By The Narrowest Margin - Sells 5 More Cars Than June Of Last Year

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported June sales of 26,196 Mercedes-Benz models.

Mercedes-Benz Vans reported June sales of 3,005 units and smart reported 74, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 29,275 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 147,396, adding 16,025 units for Vans and 496 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 163,917.

Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in June included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 6,568 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 4,843. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,951.

June sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,654 units (+12.2%) with 18,214 vehicles sold year-to-date (+18.9%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,901 vehicles in June, a decrease of 1.3% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 64,370 vehicles, an increase of 3.6% from the previous year.



 




cidflekken

Several models still in transition: CLA, GLC facelift, GLE, GLS. And GLB coming by Q4 also.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2019 2:19:23 PM   

Car4life1

GLE managed to narrowly outsell X5 despite limited inventory, S Class back on top despite being oldest in segment, C and E are hanging on for replacements both being the oldest in their respective segments.

The A Class looks like an early hit, and the well heeled can’t get enough of the AMG GT and new G Wagon

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2019 3:00:00 PM   

