Mercedes Keeps The Heat On In September Race With A 4.8% Increase In Sales

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported September sales of 27,433 Mercedes-Benz models, a 4. 8% increase over September 2018. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded September sales of 4,569, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 32,002 vehicles for the month, an increase of 4.5%.



On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 224,212 Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles and 28,845 Vans. This brings MBUSA’s year-to-date sales to 253,057 units, on par with last year’s volume.



“We saw great momentum in dealer showrooms last month thanks to additional availability of key models combined with the arrival of new models, especially the GLC SUV,” said Nicholas Speeks, president and CEO of MBUSA. Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in September included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 6,840 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 4,862. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 4,073 units. September sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,012 units (+46.0%) with 24,968 vehicles sold year-to-date (+20.4%). Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,191 vehicles in September, a decrease of 0.8% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 97,668 vehicles, an increase of 2.2% from the previous year.







