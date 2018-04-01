Mercedes Out Maneuvers BMW To Take US Luxury Sales Crown In 2017

Mercedes-Benz tapped demand for SUVs to help it win the U.

S. luxury sales race in 2017 despite a decline in its own sales. The victory gave the brand back-to-back titles as the luxury market declined for a second straight year.

Coming in at No. 2 was BMW, which just beat out the previous year's runner-up, Lexus. Lexus finished 553 vehicles behind BMW after posting a 14 percent drop in December.

Overall luxury sales for the year declined 0.2 percent to 2.02 million. That compares with a 1.8 percent decline overall for U.S. light-vehicle sales. Seven of the 13 luxury brands posted decreases in 2017. Like the overall vehicle market, the luxury segment suffered amid a precipitous drop in sedan demand. That falloff was countered by growth in luxury crossover and SUV sales.




 



Agent009

Agent009


User Comments

ilovecar2015

Coming in December, a race to watch was who going to be #2 between BMW and Lexus. Beating Lexus by a mere 553 units is hardly a win. MB was already decided as #1 long ago, with a staggering 31,561 units lead.

ilovecar2015

Posted on 1/4/2018 10:36:59 AM   

Car4life1

I just hope the competition takes note. While Mercedes-Benz styling may not be everyone's cup of tea, the general public is ACTUALLY EXCITED about what Benz does next each generation because they are one of the few luxury manufacturers that is not afraid to take risk.

From Generation to Generation their lineup's interior and exterior manage to keep Mercedes Benz Core Values while at the same time pushing the brand into new horizon's from a design stand point which the industry, and consumers respect. The Numbers Speak for themselves.

Car4life1

Posted on 1/4/2018 11:24:58 AM   

MDarringer

Mercedes has been able to create an impression of dynamism among customers. Mercedes is "happening" and is an "event". Are their basic cars better than BMW, Audi, Lexus, or Cadillac? Not really, but the public perception is that Mercedes is way out in front. The only place where Mercedes is way out in front is the S Class, but that aura shines on the whole range.

They are much more aggressive stylistically than BMW and Audi can imagine being. BMW, by contrast, is about to commit its next suicide with a 3 Series that looks indistinguishable from the current 3 Series.

Go Mercedes.

MDarringer

Posted on 1/4/2018 11:49:35 AM   

