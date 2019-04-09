Mercedes Overpowers August With A 21.8% Increase In Sales

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported August sales of 24,771 Mercedes-Benz models, a 21. 8% increase over August 2018. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded August sales of 5,373 units and smart sold 74, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,218 vehicles for the month, an increase of 24.9%. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 196,779, adding 24,276 units for Vans and 626 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 221,681, on a par with last year’s volume. Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in August included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 6,336 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 5,370. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,315 units. August sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,218 units (+9.2%) with 22,956 vehicles sold year-to-date (+18.6%). Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 12,285 vehicles in August, a decrease of 3.1% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 87,477 vehicles, an increase of 2.6% from the previous year.











