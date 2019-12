While Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius previously told journalists that his company’s autonomous driving technologies will more likely be applied to commercial vehicles, word has it that the automaker has also begun robotaxi tests in California, with the help of Bosch.

This autonomous fleet is comprised of some 30 vehicles, most of them being Mercedes S-Class models equipped with sensors such as long distance laser scanning LiDARs, sources familiar with the matter told Autonews Europe.