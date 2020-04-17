Mercedes Plans To Topple The Model S With EQE EV Sedan

Launched in 2012, the Tesla Model S is the EV that sparked the industry-wide renewed interest in making electric cars. It’s a remarkable car that has plenty of qualities, although what really made it stand out (and successful) was its mix of high performance and long range - it was so good in these categories that even now, some eight years after it was launched, it is still unmatched.

Sure, it’s been updated to be even faster and have even longer range, but the updates have not been major and it really didn’t need much to remain relevant. The current top of the range model, the P100D has a 100 kWh battery pack (that provides an EPA range of up to 390 miles or 628 km) and can sprint from naught to sixty in under three seconds.