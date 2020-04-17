Mercedes Plans To Topple The Model S With EQE EV Sedan

Launched in 2012, the Tesla Model S is the EV that sparked the industry-wide renewed interest in making electric cars.

It’s a remarkable car that has plenty of qualities, although what really made it stand out (and successful) was its mix of high performance and long range - it was so good in these categories that even now, some eight years after it was launched, it is still unmatched.

Sure, it’s been updated to be even faster and have even longer range, but the updates have not been major and it really didn’t need much to remain relevant. The current top of the range model, the P100D has a 100 kWh battery pack (that provides an EPA range of up to 390 miles or 628 km) and can sprint from naught to sixty in under three seconds.



Mercedes Plans To Topple The Model S With EQE EV Sedan

MDarringer

The Taycan crushed the Model S. Oh wait, no it didn't. I was 2X the cost with 2/3rds the range. OOPS.

Mercedes needs to make sure the EQS is not priced stupidly and that it has 300+ mile range FIRST before it crows about an EQE.

Posted on 4/17/2020 11:28:21 AM

Posted on 4/17/2020 11:28:21 AM   

carloslassiter

It's almost like Darringer is coming around to recognize that Tesla owns the EV market and is going to be pretty tough to unseat.

Posted on 4/17/2020 12:02:30 PM

Posted on 4/17/2020 12:02:30 PM   

MDarringer

No, I completely agree that Tesla owns the market, but they are a terrible company with shoddy engineering (ironic for Porsche/Audi/VW) and shitty build quality. They should be easy to topple. The Model S is ancient. The Model X is ugly and stupid. The Model Y is generic and ungainly. They should be sitting ducks.

I'm very excited about the Mach E because Ford chose to make something that stands up to the test. Porsche got arrogant.

Posted on 4/17/2020 12:12:44 PM

Posted on 4/17/2020 12:12:44 PM   

supermoto

The Model 3 already toppled the S (and X).

Posted on 4/17/2020 12:30:01 PM

Posted on 4/17/2020 12:30:01 PM   

