Mercedes Pulls The Plug On Sale Of Hydrogen Powered Cars And SUVs

Mercedes-Benz has reportedly pulled the plug on the hydrogen fuel cell version of its GLC, called the GLC F-Cell.

Back in 2017, the manufacturer announced the FCV’s arrival with great aplomb, first vehicles were handed over to certain customers in October 2019 and it officially became available for order in the spring of 2019.

Some examples were sold to Germany’s National Organization Hydrogen (NOW) and H2 Mobility, as well as several regional ministries and the German railway service, Deutsche Bahn. The goal was for it to be leased to people living in cities where hydrogen fueling station infrastructure was more developed, such as Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Munich, Cologne and Düsseldorf; they also planned to launch it in Japan.



User Comments

MDarringer

Given ZERO infrastructure and technology that is far from ready, putting this on the back burner is wise.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/22/2020 11:24:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

