Mercedes Rolls A Gutterball - February Sales Plunge 12.5% For Month

Mercedes-Benz USA today reported February sales of 21,660 Mercedes-Benz models.

Mercedes-Benz Vans reported February sales with 2,729 units and smart reported 58 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 24,447 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 44,167, adding 3,943 units for Vans and 141 vehicles for smart, MBUSA’s year-to-date sales volume totaled 48,251.

"On the heels of a very challenging month, we are optimistic that our all-new volume models, the A-Class and GLE, will put us on track for a strong year," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA.

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in February included the C-Class, GLC and E-Class model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 4,812, followed by GLC sales of 4,176. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,424 units sold.

February sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,368 units (+36.4%) and 6,250 vehicles sold year-to-date (+27.0%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 9,662 vehicles in February, a decrease of 0.9% when compared to the same month last year (9,750). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 19,805 vehicles, an increase of 3.2% from the previous year (19,187).




User Comments

GermanNut

The new E-Class still can't find any traction. The mid-size sedan segment is left for dead. More troubling is the SUVs where not a single model was positive for the month! The new GLE and updated GLC should help turn those numbers around by end of Q2.

GermanNut (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2019 3:32:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Lol I think you forgot the G class, the GLS is the oldest in its class awaiting replacement while GLE is currently being replaced and GLC gets a facelift

Never forget the G

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2019 3:36:36 PM | | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Mercedes has got to have the most balanced line up/sales sheet in the market. GLE took a hit as new ones prepare for showrooms, however the G WAGON sold over 1,000 units?!?! Crazy outselling the S Class for the first time and posting numbers like the GLA and CLA... the G is a beast in all respects.

GLC and E refreshes on the way

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2019 3:33:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

New GLE and facelifted GLC should cover the gap shortly. And facelifted E is in the near future as well. Not to mention the new A-sedan should definitely make a huge impact.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2019 3:50:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

