Mercedes SLC, SL get extra pizzazz with new special editions

Already available on order so you’ll be able to drive it in time for spring, the SLC RedArt Edition can be visually distinguished by its designo iridium silver magno matt paint available exclusively on this new fancy version. To make it stand out from a regular SLC, Mercedes has given the special roadster red accents on the body and inside the cabin, along with a fresh set of 18-inch alloy wheels featuring a 5-twin-spoke design finished off in tremolite metallic with a high-sheen look.



The SLC RedArt Edition also gets as standard red brake calipers adorned with the “Mercedes-Benz” lettering at the front axle. Go for the AMG Line version and you’ll get different 18-inch rims and the usual AMG goodies, such as the more aggressive bumpers, a sports suspension, and also a sports exhaust system in the case of the SLC 200. On the inside, the AMG Line models receive a slightly modified instrument cluster featuring a chequered flag design along with AMG-branded floor mats.



