Mercedes-Benz plans to extend its compact car line-up with a new entry-level saloon positioned between the upcoming second-generation CLA and facelifted fourth-generation C-Class. Set to complement its existing range of compact car models in a renewed sales push against premium brand competitors, the new four-door will slot into the Mercedes line-up as a rival to the likes of the Audi A3 saloon and recently unveiled BMW 1 Series saloon.



