Mercedes-AMG will turn up the wick of its already red-hot A45 4Matic mega-hatch with a second-generation model that has been dubbed ‘the Predator’ by company insiders.

Due on roads in 2019, the new all-wheel-drive five-door will have at least 400bhp and its own unique chassis developments, which could allow it to run in an ultra-low track mode - like the development car pictured in our gallery appears to be doing.