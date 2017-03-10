Mercedes Wrestles In A 4% Gain In September Sales

Mercedes-Benz USA  today reported September sales of 29,008 units, compared to 29,500 vehicles sold during the same period last year.

Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever September sales with 3,088 units (up 4.0%) and smart reported 241 units, bringing the MBUSA grand total to 32,337 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz retails totaled 242,250 units.

"The hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico certainly caused some disruption in September, but our dealers did a fantastic job to maintain business. We are also seeing continued positive developments for our SUVs," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "We expect to regain momentum in the final quarter of the year with the launch of the new S-Class Sedan, AMG models and continued demand for our SUV lineup."

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in September included the C-Class, GLC and GLE model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 6,194, followed by GLC sales of 4,662. The GLE rounded out the top three with 4,583 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,445 units in September, with a total 23,566 sold year-to-date (up 50.7%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 8,725 vehicles in September, a decrease of 9.1% when compared to the same month last year (9,598). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 87,677 vehicles, a decrease of 4.9% over 2016 (92,234).




mre30

Solid gains for the GLE and GLS large SUV's, in spite of the designs' being 6+ years old.

mre30

Posted on 10/3/2017 4:14:32 PM   

carsnyc

E-series still getting the cold shoulder and that won't be fixed until they offer a 6-cyl for around the same price.

carsnyc

Posted on 10/3/2017 4:17:54 PM   

