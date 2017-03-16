Mercedes details E-Class Coupe pricing

Following its debut in January at NAIAS in Detroit and currently at the Geneva Motor Show for its European premiere, the gorgeous E-Class Coupe can be ordered in its domestic market where an online configurator is up and running. Only four models are available at launch: E200, E220d, E300, and the sporty E400 4Matic. Deliveries in Germany will kick off this spring.



At €49,051, the E200 is the cheapest of the bunch and comes fitted with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine pumping out 184 hp (135 kW) and 300 Newton-meters (221 pound-feet) of torque. It’s enough gasoline muscle for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 150 mph (240 kph).



