Mexico's Inability To Control Migrant Caravans May Cost Automakers Dearly

Shares of U. S., Asian and German automakers tumbled on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on imports from Mexico starting next month, potentially upending a decades-old business model of global manufacturers. Railing against a surge of illegal immigrants across the southern U.S. border, Trump said he would hit all goods coming from Mexico with a 5 percent tariff, and would increase the duty each month until it reaches 25 percent on Oct. 1, unless Mexico takes immediate action.



Read Article