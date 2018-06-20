Miata MX-5 To Get A Big Dose Of Masculinity In 2019

We pretty much already knew Mazda was giving the Miata more power.

A Japanese car magazine, Car Watch, reviewed an updated Miata with 181 hp earlier this month. Now, Mazda has confirmed that the U.S.-spec Miata will also receive this sweet upgrade.

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata will deliver 181 hp from its 2.0-liter engine, up from 155 hp. Torque has increased from 148 lb-ft to 151 lb-ft, and Mazda is promising a richer torque curve throughout the entire rev range. Redline has jumped from 6,800 rpm to 7,500 rpm.



