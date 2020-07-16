Michigan Govenor Threatens Industry Shutdown If Residents Don't Bow To Her Demands

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned Wednesday that the state's auto factories could be shut down again if residents don’t follow her order to wear masks and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“If Michiganders don’t mask up when we go out in public, cases could rise and we could be forced to close down more of our businesses, including auto manufacturing plants that employ thousands,” Whitmer said at a press conference in Lansing, Mich. “A second wave of this virus could be absolutely devastating.”