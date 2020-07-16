Michigan Govenor Threatens Industry Shutdown If Residents Don't Bow To Her Demands

Agent009 submitted on 7/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:59:25 AM

1 user comments | Views : 530 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer warned Wednesday that the state's auto factories could be shut down again if residents don’t follow her order to wear masks and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“If Michiganders don’t mask up when we go out in public, cases could rise and we could be forced to close down more of our businesses, including auto manufacturing plants that employ thousands,” Whitmer said at a press conference in Lansing, Mich. “A second wave of this virus could be absolutely devastating.”



Read Article


Michigan Govenor Threatens Industry Shutdown If Residents Don't Bow To Her Demands

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Agent009

Basically, if you don't mask up, I'll take away your neighbor's job

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2020 10:42:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]