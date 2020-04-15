Michigan Residents Plan Vehicular Protest Over Strict Stay At Home Orders

Residents in Michigan are not happy with the strict stay at home orders put in place by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and are planning to take to the streets in protest.

Instead of marching through the state capital, the protesters will remain in their cars as they drive past the statehouse in Lansing.

The vehicular protest is being organized by Meshawn Maddock, who told ABC News she feels Whitmer has gone too far with the draconian orders which ban people from traveling between two residences, force stores to rope off sections that sell "non-essential" items and place strict limits on the number of people who can be inside a store at any given time. People who violate the orders can be hit with fines up to $1,000.


