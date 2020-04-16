Michigan Vehicular Protest Results In Gridlock Around State Capital

Hundreds of cars, trucks and SUVs descended on Michigan’s state capital Wednesday afternoon as part of a noisy protest against Democratic Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer’s social-distancing restrictions that critics say have gone too far.
Dubbed "Operation Gridlock" and organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, the protest did just that – creating bumper-to-bumper traffic throughout downtown Lansing as demonstrators blasted their horns, waved Americans flags and hoisted placards deriding Whitmer's orders and demanding that she reopen the state's economy.