Michigan Vehicular Protest Results In Gridlock Around State Capital

Agent009 submitted on 4/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:09:17 PM

0 user comments | Views : 348 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.foxnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hundreds of cars, trucks and SUVs descended on Michigan’s state capital Wednesday afternoon as part of a noisy protest against Democratic Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer’s social-distancing restrictions that critics say have gone too far.

Dubbed “Operation Gridlock” and organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, the protest did just that – creating bumper-to-bumper traffic throughout downtown Lansing as demonstrators blasted their horns, waved Americans flags and hoisted placards deriding Whitmer’s orders and demanding that she reopen the state’s economy.


 



Read Article


Michigan Vehicular Protest Results In Gridlock Around State Capital

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]