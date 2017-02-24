Mike Tyson's Ferrari F50 for sale is a knockout

Another mint Ferrari F50 is going to be auctioned, this time going under the hammer on March 11 and offered by RM Auctions. The seller says it has covered only 5,694 miles and has been very well maintained during its life.



But there’s more to this Ferrari than meets the eye. Aside from its perfect condition, it has an interesting history, as it has been owned by famed heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson. The 73rd of the 349 F50s produced is one of only 50 U.S.-spec examples manufactured and was originally bought by Tyson at the full sticker price and remained with him for several years. After 4,900 miles, he sold it through a Seattle broker to local computer magnate, Kevin Markus.



Read Article