Millions Wasted: LAPD's Fleet Of BMW i3 Aren't Being Used

We know the State of California loves electric cars, but the Los Angeles Police Department may have mixed emotions.

Back in June of 2016, the LAPD awarded BMW with a contract to provide 100 battery-powered i3 hatchbacks as part of a plan to enhance its public image. At the time, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told the press, “We should be thinking green in everything we do,” adding that the electric BMWs would “also save money and resources.”

Fast forward to 2018 and the contract is beginning to look like a good way to waste millions of dollars. The LAPD agreed to lease the vehicles, effectively doubling its electrified fleet, for three years. The logic was that the gas savings would offset the $1.4 million it would cost the police force to apprehend them from BMW. While that sounds wonderful, there is a problem — the LAPD isn’t driving them.


Still counts as sales for BMW. Just something to keep in mind when reviewing sales numbers for any brand. There are lots of ways to game the system.

