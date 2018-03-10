Mini And Rolls-Royce UK Factories To Halt Production During Brexit

The BMW Group has confirmed that it will halt production at its Mini and Rolls-Royce factories in the UK during the Brexit period around March 29 next year.

Speaking at the Paris Auto Show with The Washington Post, BMW chief salesman Pieter Nota revealed that production at the Mini plant will be stopped for four weeks from late March while there will also be a two-week pause at the Rolls-Royce factory.

The halt at the Mini factory has been moved forward to March from its usual slot towards the end of the year.



