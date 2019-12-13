Mini Bucks The Trend And Will Have Manual Transmissions In Most 2 and 4 Door Models

Back in July this year, Mini confirmed rumors from earlier this year that it will delay the launch of 2020 models with manual transmissions “due to technical evaluation. ” Fortunately, customers won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on a brand new stick-shift Mini as the British company has just announced manuals will be back for the two- and four-door models in February 2020.

"Starting early February 2020, customers will be able to resume ordering Mini hardtop and convertible models equipped with manual transmissions from March 2020 production. The Clubman and Countryman will follow in July,” the automaker’s spokesman Andrew Cutler recently told Car and Driver.

