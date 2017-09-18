Mini Bumping Specs On New John Cooper Works Models

Mini may have wowed the crowds with its crazy-looking JCW GP concept but the more regular models are also getting ready to excite them with their planned facelift.



The company visited the Nurburgring for some testing of the facelifted version of the three-door John Cooper Works model which will adopt some small visual updates along with some slightly bigger changes under the skin.



For starters, the facelifted line of Minis will get a redesigned set of headlights and taillights with a new signature that adopts the Union Jack design as previewed by the company’s concepts in Frankfurt.





