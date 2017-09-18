Mini Bumping Specs On New John Cooper Works Models

Agent009 submitted on 9/18/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:47:24 AM

1 user comments | Views : 498 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mini may have wowed the crowds with its crazy-looking JCW GP concept but the more regular models are also getting ready to excite them with their planned facelift.



The company visited the Nurburgring for some testing of the facelifted version of the three-door John Cooper Works model which will adopt some small visual updates along with some slightly bigger changes under the skin.

For starters, the facelifted line of Minis will get a redesigned set of headlights and taillights with a new signature that adopts the Union Jack design as previewed by the company’s concepts in Frankfurt.


Read Article


Mini Bumping Specs On New John Cooper Works Models

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Like to see 300hp and 4WD in a JCW Mini.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/18/2017 9:53:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]