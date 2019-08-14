Minneapolis Attempts To Curb Pollution, Traffic, Distracted Driving And Obesity By Banning Drive-Thrus – Sacrifices Those With Disabilities

One of the hottest trends in the restaurant world right now is delivery — and Minneapolis just gave people one more reason to stay home and place their food orders online: The city has placed a ban on the construction of new drive-thru windows.

Be it restaurant or coffee shop, pharmacy or bank, the Minneapolis City Council approved the new rule this past Thursday, leaving current drive-thrus untouched (as well as businesses that are currently waiting for approval), but preventing the construction of any new ones within the city. "We're not closing any of the current drive-thrus," Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said at the approval meeting, addressing concerns that the new policy might discriminate against those with disabilities, according to KSTP News.