Minneapolis Attempts To Curb Pollution, Traffic, Distracted Driving And Obesity By Banning Drive-Thrus – Sacrifices Those With Disabilities

Agent009 submitted on 8/14/2019

4 user comments

One of the hottest trends in the restaurant world right now is delivery — and Minneapolis just gave people one more reason to stay home and place their food orders online: The city has placed a ban on the construction of new drive-thru windows.

Be it restaurant or coffee shop, pharmacy or bank, the Minneapolis City Council approved the new rule this past Thursday, leaving current drive-thrus untouched (as well as businesses that are currently waiting for approval), but preventing the construction of any new ones within the city. "We're not closing any of the current drive-thrus," Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said at the approval meeting, addressing concerns that the new policy might discriminate against those with disabilities, according to KSTP News.

Moo1

Yeah, will not have the desired outcome.

Moo1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/14/2019 12:49:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

oxavier

Sounds too stupid for even California.

Posted on 8/14/2019 1:05:21 PM

Posted on 8/14/2019 1:05:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

The U.S. has reduced its emissions dramatically. The major polluters are China, Russia and India.
Minneapolis obviously has lame brain liberals who rather kill off business and hurt the public in exchange for the "feel good" philosophy at all costs.
Liberals are PATHETIC.

Posted on 8/14/2019 1:15:50 PM

Posted on 8/14/2019 1:15:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Agent009

Kinda shocked they beat California to the punch on this

Posted on 8/14/2019 1:17:13 PM

Posted on 8/14/2019 1:17:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

