Mirror Mirror On The Wall Who Is The Greenest US City Of All? It's NOT Who You Think

Agent009 submitted on 5/28/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:15:54 AM

2 user comments | Views : 482 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bloomberg.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The oil and natural gas capital of the world is going all-in on solar power.

Houston will begin a new five-year contact in July with NRG Energy Inc. to power all of its city-owned properties, from fire stations to airports, with renewable energy. The move means the nation’s fourth-largest city will reach its goal of 100% renewable power five years sooner than anticipated.

It’s just the latest milestone for a community that’s quietly been going green for more than a decade. Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is actively courting Elon Musk to relocate Tesla Inc. and SpaceX to Houston, hopes the deal maxing out municipal use of renewable power will help change the image of a city best known for the oil and gas companies that do business there.



Read Article


Mirror Mirror On The Wall Who Is The Greenest US City Of All? It's NOT Who You Think

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

qwertyfla1

You mean solar panels that are made by burning met dirty coal and silica together to make the glass for these 20 year or less short life span and non recyclable mechanisms that take more "dirty energy" to make than they will actually produce over a lifetime of use. This is like putting the white wedding dress on the street hooker before you marry here. Pure feel good BS that will accomplish nothing and is only window dressing. We need real solutions not this green energy myth that isn't really green after all...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2020 10:47:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Striving to be the greenest city is striving to be the most ideologically clusterfucked city. It would be like striving to be Canada. Why???

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2020 11:00:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]