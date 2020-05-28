Mirror Mirror On The Wall Who Is The Greenest US City Of All? It's NOT Who You Think

The oil and natural gas capital of the world is going all-in on solar power.

Houston will begin a new five-year contact in July with NRG Energy Inc. to power all of its city-owned properties, from fire stations to airports, with renewable energy. The move means the nation’s fourth-largest city will reach its goal of 100% renewable power five years sooner than anticipated.



It’s just the latest milestone for a community that’s quietly been going green for more than a decade. Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is actively courting Elon Musk to relocate Tesla Inc. and SpaceX to Houston, hopes the deal maxing out municipal use of renewable power will help change the image of a city best known for the oil and gas companies that do business there.