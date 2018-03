Toyota, Subaru and American Honda customers are most loyal to the brand, according to a new study examining the rate at which customers trade in vehicles for one from the same segment, manufacturer, brand or model.

Edmunds analysts compiled the 2018 Edmunds Trade-In Loyalty Report from more than 13.9 million vehicle transactions between 2007 and 2017, examining the percentages of vehicles traded in to purchase a new vehicle. Lease returns were excluded from the study.