Mirror Mirror On The Wall You Will Never Guess What Car In Germany Has The Highest Resale Of All

The Tesla Model S has outranked a number of Germany’s best luxury sedans in terms of resale value, according to the Schwacke list, which analyzes and ranks the approximate residual value of used motor vehicles in the German market. Following the Model S is the Porsche Panamera, and third on the list is the Audi A8.

Schwacke experts listed a three-year-old Tesla Model S with a mileage of 60,000 km (37,000 miles) with an impressive 60% residual value. In comparison, a Porsche Panamera was listed with a residual value of 57.4% after three years, and an Audi A8 was listed with a 54.1% residual value after a 36-month period. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class, one of the luxury market’s most iconic cars, was listed with a 51.9% residual value after three years.