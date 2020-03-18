Missouri Wants A Slice Of The Cybertruck Pie - Offers Factory Land And Incentives

The Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory might end up in Missouri if one business leader has his way. The city of Joplin, Missouri, has offered land and an incentive package to Tesla in the race to secure the new factory.



Last week, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla is scouting locations in the central US for a new gigafactory dubbed “Cybertruck Gigfactory.”

The CEO plans for Tesla to produce its new electric pickup truck called the Cybertruck, as well as Model Y vehicles for demand coming from the East Coast.