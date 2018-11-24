Misuse Of Company Funds For Personal Homes, Nepotism By Carlos Ghosn May Put Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance At Stake

Agent00R submitted on 11/24/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:49:04 AM

1 user comments | Views : 460 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.usatoday.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ousted Nissan Motor Co.

chairman Carlos Ghosn reportedly used the Japanese automaker's money to buy personal homes in Rio de Janeiro and Beirut and to pay his sister for consulting jobs she did not perform.

Nissan voted Thursday to remove Ghosn from his chairman post, which he had held since June 2001. Ghosn was arrested Monday in Tokyo on suspicion of falsifying financial reports and other corporate misconduct.

Nissan's internal investigation charged Ghosn with under-reporting his income over many years and for using company capital and expenses for personal use...



Read Article


Misuse Of Company Funds For Personal Homes, Nepotism By Carlos Ghosn May Put Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance At Stake

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

That will be a good thing for Nissan which is the engine of the company not the French merde or Mitsuturd.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/24/2018 11:22:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]