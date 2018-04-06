Model 3 Delays Take A Toll - 23% Of Reservation Holders Have Been Issued A Refund

Tesla has an incredible amount of Model 3 reservations, but the delays and unavailability of the less expensive version of the vehicle have resulted in some cancellations.



A report is now attempting to quantify the number of cancellation and claims that as many as 23% of Model 3 reservations were refunded by Tesla, but people are still reserving the Model 3 at a high pace.



The report comes via Second Measure, which analyzes billions of anonymized purchases from credit and debit cards.





Read Article