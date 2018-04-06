Model 3 Delays Take A Toll - 23% Of Reservation Holders Have Been Issued A Refund

Tesla has an incredible amount of Model 3 reservations, but the delays and unavailability of the less expensive version of the vehicle have resulted in some cancellations.



A report is now attempting to quantify the number of cancellation and claims that as many as 23% of Model 3 reservations were refunded by Tesla, but people are still reserving the Model 3 at a high pace.

The report comes via Second Measure, which analyzes billions of anonymized purchases from credit and debit cards.


User Comments

MDarringer

Losing 115K units is horrific

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 12:57:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

I saw the first one in this area parked in a lot. People were swarming all over it just to get a glimpse - and these were average men and women, all ages. I can't imagine another vehicle drawing this kind of attention - certainly I've never observed that before.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 2:41:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

MDarringer

Then you tell them it's $60K not the $35K Tesla promised and they lose interest.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 3:33:18 PM | | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

Sure you did Sanjose, sure you did.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 3:35:36 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Next time I guess I'll video it so I can prove it to some hack on the internet who hides behind a fake name and whines like a schoolgirl in every Tesla article.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 3:55:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

Anyone who doesn't want to spend $60,000 on an electric Hyundai Elantra (i.e. a Tesla Model 3) should get a refund.

I am willing to consider making a wager that ZERO Tesla Model 3's with a sticker under $50,000 will be produced. That stupid, stuck-up, self-important, cardboard front license plate that adorns new Tesla's that says "Zero-Emmissions" should be replaced with one that says "Zero Cheap Teslas".

I suspect that if you wanted to spend $60,000 on a Model 3, you could have one in two months.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 4:00:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

So Tesla has a backlog of orders and you guys think they should build and sell the cheaper, lower margin cars first?

Did you know the base price of a Mercedes E class is 52,950? Yet the cheapest one you can find on a dealer lot is about 62. How come?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 4:10:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

