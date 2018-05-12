Model 3 Soars To 6th Best Selling Sedan In November

Tesla shares its quarterly global sales figures at the beginning of each quarter. It breaks down those sales by model, but it doesn’t break down sales by country or by month. As such, anyone providing a Tesla sales figure for the US for any given model in any given month is either pulling your leg or just providing their best estimate based on various clues they’ve gathered.

CleanTechnica‘s Tesla Model 3 US sales estimate for the month of November is 18,000. That estimate makes it the 6th best selling car in the country (in terms of units sold). Every model above the Model 3, interestingly, saw their sales decline month over month. Actually, if you click through the months in the second chart below, especially starting in August, you’ll notice a gradual decline in the sales of the top 4 models — the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla. (Hat tip to Paul Fosse for that note.)