Model 3 Teardown Reveals Tesla Is Making A Boatload Of Cash Off Of You

Teardown specialist Sandy Munro has completed his company’s analysis of the Model 3, and according to the Detroit veteran, Tesla’s compact electric car is solidly profitable. By studying the vehicle’s components, Munro estimates that Tesla would see more than 30% worth of profits from the Long Range RWD version of the vehicle. Munro’s latest segment was uploaded on the Autoline Network YouTube channel. As noted by John McElroy, the YouTube channel’s host, Munro had a complete change of heart about the compact electric car. The Detroit veteran’s first impressions of the Model 3, after all, were predominantly negative, with Munro noting that the vehicle had build quality issues reminiscent of a 90’s Kia. Munro was so unimpressed with the Model 3’s build that he flat-out stated that the car was a “miserable job.









