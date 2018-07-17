Model 3 Teardown Reveals Tesla Is Making A Boatload Of Cash Off Of You

Teardown specialist Sandy Munro has completed his company’s analysis of the Model 3, and according to the Detroit veteran, Tesla’s compact electric car is solidly profitable.

By studying the vehicle’s components, Munro estimates that Tesla would see more than 30% worth of profits from the Long Range RWD version of the vehicle.

Munro’s latest segment was uploaded on the Autoline Network YouTube channel. As noted by John McElroy, the YouTube channel’s host, Munro had a complete change of heart about the compact electric car. The Detroit veteran’s first impressions of the Model 3, after all, were predominantly negative, with Munro noting that the vehicle had build quality issues reminiscent of a 90’s Kia. Munro was so unimpressed with the Model 3’s build that he flat-out stated that the car was a “miserable job.




User Comments

Aspy11

Have you seen the interior, it looks like a $9,000 car from a third world.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2018 10:50:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

EVisNow

Munro was man enough to say “a lot of crow (was) being eaten around here,” - which includes himself. Who's a man on this site ?

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2018 11:00:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

His first report was one on build quality and as such was 100% accurate. If build quality goes out the window, then profit is easier to achieve if people will buy the product.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2018 11:18:23 AM | | Votes: 2   

EVisNow

I can't speak for someone else's experience, but mine has been as good or better than other cars I had purchased. As I mentioned before, the design is "take it or leave it". Materials do feel "cheap" compared to a Jaguar or a Porsche but are perfectly comparable to BMW 3-series or a C-class, certainly better than a Mustang or a Camaro (I had/have owned all of the cars listed here). As for build quality or performance, I have no absolutely problem.

As for you, what experience do you have on the Model 3 ? did you let your bias speak for you ?

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2018 11:30:34 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I've seen 3. All three had vile build quality.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2018 11:01:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

