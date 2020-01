Back in 2018, we ran a story about Swiss company Micro Mobility Systems (half-owned by Tazzari) and its plans to build a modern-day Isetta bubble car with pure electric propulsion called Microlino.

Fast forward to 2020 and another electric Isetta is ready to release a fatal dose of cuteness onto European city streets. The latest one will be made by German boutique sports car manufacturer Artega, which reinvented itself as a 100-percent electric car maker.