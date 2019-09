A 29-year-old woman in Penn Township, Pennsylvania is alleged to have tried bribing police officers with sexual favors earlier this month after being arrested for DUI while her three children were riding in the car with her.

Rebecca Sue Doody faces one count each of bribery, indecent exposure and DUI, as well as three counts of recklessly endangering another person. She is scheduled to face a preliminary hearing on September 19, York Daily Record reports.