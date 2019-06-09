Muscle Car Owners Are Flocking From Power And Speed To THIS?

Agent009 submitted on 9/6/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:12:08 PM

0 user comments | Views : 234 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When buying a new car, many consumers find closure in offering their old vehicle to the dealership as a trade-in.

Not only does it rid the consumer of having to deal with a private sale, but it can also take a huge chunk out of the cost of a new automobile or perhaps absolve the cost of an upside-down loan. But for Jeep buyers, trade-ins are more than just financial—they've proven to be the gateway from a myriad of different automotive segments into one particular platform: the Wrangler.

While most Americans shop around in the same segment when trading in, that's not the case for new Jeep owners. In a recent interview with Muscle Cars and Trucks, Jeep's North American Director Scott Tallon revealed that outside of repeat Jeep customers, its biggest trade-ins don't come from other trucks or vehicles with enhanced off-road capabilities. Instead, they're coming from muscle cars.



Read Article


Muscle Car Owners Are Flocking From Power And Speed To THIS?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]