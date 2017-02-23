Musk Claims Workers Would Lose Out If They Unionize

In a conference call to discuss Tesla’s fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, the automaker’s co-founder, billionaire and aspirational Martian Elon Musk continued to push back on reports of an ongoing unionization effort at the company’s California factory. Musk said there’s “obviously quite a strong effort” by the UAW to unionize Tesla, but he thinks it wouldn’t benefit his workers.

When asked how a successful union drive could impact Tesla’s cost structure, Musk demurred that it could even happen at the Fremont, California plant.

