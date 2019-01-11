Musk Disputes Top Gear Test Results Between Taycan Turbo S And Model S Performance

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who once failed to sue the Top Gear television program for libel over the show’s review of a Tesla Roadster, is once again beefing with Top Gear over the drag race results between the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan published to its YouTube channel.

In the video we talked about earlier today, Top Gear claimed the results of its drag race between the Tesla Model S Performance and the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S resulted in a 0 to 60 mph time of 2.61 seconds for the Taycan and 2.68 seconds for the Tesla, a 0 to 100 mph time of 6.12 seconds to 100 mph for the Taycan and 6.46 seconds to 100 mph for the Tesla, and a quarter-mile time of 10.69 seconds for the Taycan at 131.6 mph and 11.08 seconds for the Tesla at 124 mph.



User Comments

atc98092

Actually, it's Drag Race Times that disputes the findings, and Musk is merely in agreement with them.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 9:59:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Truthy

What?

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 11:09:17 AM | | Votes: 4   

atc98092

Exactly what I said. Drag Race Times is the initial source of the disputed results.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 12:57:00 PM | | Votes: -1   

Car4life1

Lol anybody with YouTube knows Top Gear’s quarter mile time is a full second slower than Carwow’s quarter mile time for the model S

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 1:19:57 PM | | Votes: -2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Correct. On a drag strip the times recorded are much different by Drag Times. Rant about Elon if you wish. Very odd that Top Gear would do a test but not use the results of the actual test they just did, but quote old test figures. What gives?

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 1:43:27 PM | | Votes: -1   

Aspy11

click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 10:50:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

FAQMD

Click ... In support of Auto Spies Retirement Fund ... LOL

Actually Musk has bigger problems than 0-60mph times.

Tesla Bonus Material:

"Musk said in a June pre-trial deposition: “If I did not take everyone off of solar and focus them on the Model 3 program to the detriment of solar, then Tesla would have gone bankrupt. So I took everyone from solar, and said: ‘instead of working on solar, you need to work on the Model 3 program.’ And as a result, solar suffered, as you would expect.’’

Of course, at the time, no such disclosures were made to investors."

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/musk-admits-tesla-would-have-gone-bankrupt-without-solarcity-employees-helping-model-3

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2019/10/30/elon-musk-says-shifting-solarcity-workers-helped-tesla-stay-afloat/40496719/


We'll have to wait and see what the SEC has to say about this admission ...

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 10:52:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

Truthy

Elon can only stay ahead of his lies for so long.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 11:11:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

supermoto

Next up - Musk states that all Top Gear employees are "pedo guys"

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 11:16:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

Truthy

I see no issue with Top Gear results. Another clue is Elon making ANOTHER PROMISE that 50 more hp will be upgraded soon. Hey, the test was today. Porsche should counter that they will add 51 hp soon.
The Model S has been defeated, dethroned. Stop with the excuses.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 4:15:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

I fail to see any significance in this nonsense

Porsche is a true Premium Brand -and the other brand is not that.
Why anyone would buy an aging design like the S - that Musk himself has said will not be changed for a while - instead of a newer design of the Porsche - is not a true enthusiast.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 5:44:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

