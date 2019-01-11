Musk Disputes Top Gear Test Results Between Taycan Turbo S And Model S Performance

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who once failed to sue the Top Gear television program for libel over the show’s review of a Tesla Roadster, is once again beefing with Top Gear over the drag race results between the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan published to its YouTube channel.

In the video we talked about earlier today, Top Gear claimed the results of its drag race between the Tesla Model S Performance and the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S resulted in a 0 to 60 mph time of 2.61 seconds for the Taycan and 2.68 seconds for the Tesla, a 0 to 100 mph time of 6.12 seconds to 100 mph for the Taycan and 6.46 seconds to 100 mph for the Tesla, and a quarter-mile time of 10.69 seconds for the Taycan at 131.6 mph and 11.08 seconds for the Tesla at 124 mph.