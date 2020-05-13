Musk Seemingly Ignores Second County Closure Of Fremont Plant - Full Speed Ahead With Production

California’s Alameda County said Tesla Inc.

could reopen its lone U.S. plant next week without acknowledging that it’s already been operating for days, offering little clarity on whether the company is currently in violation of local virus-lockdown measures.

CEO Elon Musk made it abundantly clear via Twitter that he has no intention of continuing to abide by a local ban on nonessential activity, which county officials have said includes Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif. Employees at the plant, who declined to be identified citing company policy, say they’ve been recalled to work and have resumed vehicle-assembly operations.



