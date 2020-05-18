Musk Tweets 'Take The RED Pill' And Matrix Creator Loses Their Sh_t. What Is Wrong With People?

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was on Twitter Sunday, drawing an F-bomb rebuke from the creator of a movie he referenced.



“Take the red pill,” tweeted Musk, along with an emoji of a red rose. The phrase is associated with the 1999 movie “The Matrix,” in which Keanu Reeves‘ character Neo learns that the life he thought he had been living was actually a computer simulation.



Lilly Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowski sibling duo who wrote and directed “The Matrix” and its sequels, was not amused to see her film referenced by Musk and Trump.

“F_ck both of you,” tweeted Wachowski, and later added another tweet encouraging people to donate to Brave Space Alliance, an LGBTQ social service organization. Both Wachowskis came out as transgender women within the past decade.


Please tell us WHY the director would even CARE what Musk tweeted? What is wrong with people?


