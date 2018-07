A tense and short-tempered CEO Elon Musk barked at engineers on the Fremont, Calif. , assembly line. Tesla Inc. pulled workers from other departments to keep pumping out the Model 3 electric sedans, disrupting production of the Model S and X lines. And weekend shifts were mandatory. Tesla pulled out all the stops in the final week of June to meet its goal of making 5,000 Model 3s in a week, according to employees who spoke to Reuters.



