Mysterious Nissan 370Z Caught Circling Nurburgring

Following whispers of a 370Z successor from Nissan last week, our spy photographers have spotted a mule undergoing testing at the Nurburgring. Though a timeframe for the next car hasn’t been made official, such a development leads us to believe it might be closer than we think...

Z cars have been somewhat neglected in recent times, with the current 370Z in its tenth year and very few real updates having come in its lifetime. Speaking with our sister title Autoexpress, however, the brand claimed a successor wasn’t out of the question.