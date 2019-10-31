Mysterious Nissan 370Z Caught Circling Nurburgring

Following whispers of a 370Z successor from Nissan last week, our spy photographers have spotted a mule undergoing testing at the Nurburgring.

Though a timeframe for the next car hasn’t been made official, such a development leads us to believe it might be closer than we think...

Z cars have been somewhat neglected in recent times, with the current 370Z in its tenth year and very few real updates having come in its lifetime. Speaking with our sister title Autoexpress, however, the brand claimed a successor wasn’t out of the question.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Next generation long over due!

PUGPROUD

Posted on 10/31/2019 2:47:14 PM   

countguy

It's about freaking time! The supra is a fail so hopefully Nissan keeps this pure Nissan and not a weird cross brand disaster.

countguy

Posted on 10/31/2019 4:23:01 PM   

dlin

I wouldn't call a car that's neck to neck with M2 a fail

I do hope Nissan make the new Z competitive with the above 2, with similar weight, if not less, and at $10K less

dlin

Posted on 10/31/2019 7:46:14 PM   

MDarringer

The Z needs to be affordably priced and not as expensive as it currently is. It also need to have gorgeous styling like the original 240Z and be NOTHING like the ugly 350/370Z. Attention to reliability and durability would a good thing. I've said this numerous times:

240Z / $27.5K 2.4T
370Z / $32.5K 3.7 V6
560Z / $37.5L 5.6 V8

Then do a
Nismo Z/ $45K 3.7 TT V6

MDarringer

Posted on 10/31/2019 8:17:54 PM   

