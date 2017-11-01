NAIAS: BMW Confirms M Versions Of EV And Hybrid Models Are Inevitable

BMW admits that all-electric versions of M cars like the M3, M4 and M5 are inevitable, but hybrids will come first



A pure electric BMW M car is ‘unavoidable’ according to BMW’s performance arm boss, Frank Van Meel.



Speaking exclusively with Auto Express at the recent Detroit Motor Show, Meel told us: “It will happen, but the question is when is that going to happen. Currently we still have a power to weight issue with electrification which makes that difficult to fit into a motorsports philosophy.”



