#NAIAS: BMW Confirms M Versions Of EV And Hybrid Models Are Inevitable

Agent009 submitted on 1/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:59:40 PM

0 user comments | Views : 166 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW admits that all-electric versions of M cars like the M3, M4 and M5 are inevitable, but hybrids will come first

A pure electric BMW M car is ‘unavoidable’ according to BMW’s performance arm boss, Frank Van Meel.



Speaking exclusively with Auto Express at the recent Detroit Motor Show, Meel told us: “It will happen, but the question is when is that going to happen. Currently we still have a power to weight issue with electrification which makes that difficult to fit into a motorsports philosophy.”

The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

Detroit Auto Show



Read Article


#NAIAS: BMW Confirms M Versions Of EV And Hybrid Models Are Inevitable

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]