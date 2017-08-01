NAIAS: Before We Go FORWARD We Must Not FORGET The Past — The BEST Only To Get BETTER!

Here we are, Spies! It's the eve before one of the biggest automotive shows opens up to the public.
Unfortunately, my flight was cancelled and American Airlines can't do anything for me unless I want to arrive Monday night. But that's OK because the head honcho, Agent 001, is on the scene.
You know what that means. The best auto show pics are going to be coming live right here on AutoSpies. Keep your browser pointed here for the latest updates as Agent 009 and myself are going to be delivering you the best content.
Detroit Auto Show preview
But before we start dropping huge collections of images and information on you, I wanted to take one more look at the years past. That's because if we don't learn anything from history we're doomed to repeat it. Or something like that.
While 001 dug into the archives and unearthed some really old snaps, it's also good to be reminded what was at the show a year or two ago. Personally, I like looking at the pics from the early 2000s to see just how far fetched/forward thinking some of the concepts were. Though it was a different industry at that time, you can see how concepts influence production vehicles that do hit the streets.
That said, feast your eyes, below, Spies! Stay tuned for the latest!
