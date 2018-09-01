NAIAS Debut On The Way? All-new BMW 8-Series Snapped FULLY NUDE And Sans Camo

Probably the biggest debut for BMW in 2017, the 8-Series was an interesting concept vehicle to reveal. That's because it is a high-end offering that's super niche. Does the S-Class Coupe need a competitor that bad?



I would say that the X7 Concept is neck-and-neck with the 8'er to claim the most important debut for BMW in 2017; however, it comes from a different angle. It will be a volume product that fills a market need. The 8-Series is more of a heritage piece that is supposed to harken back to the good 'ol days of the blue and white.



Newsflash! The all-new 8-Series has been fully revealed without its camouflage.



While we do not know exactly when the vehicle will get its primetime debut, it wouldn't be a shocker if the car was revealed at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) next week. That's because manufacturers are always looking to bring a surprise to the show.



Knowing the Bavarians though, this will be held until the Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) for latest Q1 2018.



Until then, you can enjoy the car captured in these two spy shots. As you can see, it sticks pretty close to the concept vehicle. Do YOU notice any significant changes or differences?



Let us know in the comments below!


















